3 Reasons we might never see a Shield reunion again

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.95K   //    11 Mar 2019, 16:52 IST

We might never see another Shield reunion
WWE Fastlane ended with the emotional trio of Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose hugging it out in the middle of the ring, moments after defeating the dastardly villains in the main event.

Also read: 3 exciting storylines for the Shield moving forward

The Shield reunion was everything that was expected heading into Fastlane. The 6-man tag match was a fast-paced encounter that turned brutal on multiple occasions. After Reigns' remission announcement, fans had been waiting with bated breath for The Hounds of Justice to unleash their rage on McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin.


As the Shield ended the PPV with a final Shield fist-bump, let's take a look at three reasons why this might be the last time we are going to see a Shield reunion.

#3 Going their own way

Reigns is already a future Hall of Famer and multiple time champion
Every single superstar in The Shield has become a megastar on his own. Reigns has main-evented multiple Manias, Rollins is on the verge of slaying The Beast at this year's WrestleMania, while Dean Ambrose has carved a niche of his own during his tenure in WWE.


Also read: 3 reasons why we'll get a Shield triple threat at a future Mania

The three superstars have become too big to carry on being in a 3-man faction at this point. Just like Evolution, we might never see another Shield reunion again for the sole reason that every member is a bonafide main event player at this point.

Although we might see them make a one-off appearance together after a long while, just like Evolution did back on SmackDown 1000.


#2 The reunion has been overdone

We have seen them reunite multiple times
Also read: 3 reasons Rollins needs to win at Mania

We have come to the point where seeing another Shield reunion might sway the fans away. There comes a time when the novelty wears off and the fans stop caring for the reunions.

WWE has done a bunch of Shield reunions over the course of the past few years. It has gotten to the point that the reunions have lost their aura. WWE won't be risking doing this again in fear of annoying the WWE Universe.


Additionally, Rollins is on his way to meet Brock at Mania. He is destined to become a top star for years to come and this might result in Reigns turning heel on Rollins, meaning no reunion in sight.

Also read: 3 reasons Roman will turn heel after Mania

Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
