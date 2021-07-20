3 reasons why we would welcome Goldberg's return, 2 reasons why we wouldn't

Bill Goldberg set the wrestling world alight in the late '90s when he debuted for World Championship Wrestling. It was during the Monday Night Wars when WCW was opposing Vince McMahon's WWE. Goldberg became one of the biggest stars in Ted Turner's company. He even managed to go on one of the most incredible undefeated streaks ever.

Following the demise and sale of World Championship Wrestling to Vince McMahon, Goldberg signed with WWE in 2003 on a one-year contract. He entered feuds with superstars such as The Rock, Triple H and Brock Lesnar. He walked off into the sunset after his deal was up and didn't wrestle again for WWE until he returned in 2016.

The WWE Universe has been divided when it comes to Goldberg, with many wondering if it is time for him to call it a day. That opinion intensified following his match with The Undertaker at the Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

The match included numerous botched moves and, at one point, Goldberg almost accidentally injured 8iuThe Deadman. That performance only spurred Goldberg on, and he returned once again, with his WWE tenure covered on the WWE Network series, WWE 24.

Now, speculation is rife that the man with the most devastating spear in pro-wrestling is set to return once again to WWE. Let's take a look at three reasons why we would welcome Goldberg's return, and two reasons why we wouldn't.

#3 Why we would - New and fresh feuds for WWE and Goldberg

One thing the WWE Universe cries out for regularly is the chance to see some fresh match ups and fresh feuds on television. Entering Goldberg back into the fray gives WWE that opportunity against some of their emerging superstars.

Most recently, Goldberg has faced Dolph Ziggler, The Fiend, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, in match-up's that we had never seen before. Of course, with Goldberg's legendary past, it certainly gives the current roster a rub stepping into the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Most recently, Goldberg has put Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre over in world title matches. It shows just exactly what sort of rub Goldberg can give to an emerging main event talent.

Feuds and match-ups we could potentially see Goldberg having ranged from 'The All Mighty One' Bobby Lashley to 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns. Even a Spear vs. Spear blockbuster match with Edge.

