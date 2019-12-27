3 reasons why 2019 was WWE's best year of the decade

These three individuals ought to be proud of what they have achieved this year.

Although WWE typically begins a new season of programming in the aftermath of WrestleMania, a new year always marks a brand-new beginning and the story is no different for the world's leading professional entertainment company as we enter a new decade.

2019 was a memorable and unforgettable year in WWE. Myriad events took place that escalated fan interest in the WWE product. They made quite a few bold moves this year, some of which have worked out perfectly for the franchise.

Fans saw the rise of many gifted up-and-coming stars who were itching to write their names in the annals of WWE. Becky Lynch rose to the top of the women's division, Kofi Kingston finally fulfilled his life-long dream of becoming WWE Champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and Bray Wyatt returned with a brand new persona and climbed to the top of the mountain as the Universal Champion.

SmackDown moved to FOX and NXT moved to USA Network. WWE produced two monumental live broadcasts from Saudi Arabia in the form of WWE Super Show-Down and WWE Crown Jewel. To top it all off, 2019 provided us with some breath-taking moments, solid in-ring action and enthralling story-telling.

In my opinion, 2019 was an incredible year for WWE, probably the best of the decade.

#3 The women proved they are on the same level as the men

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are WWE's top female stars.

Just take a look back and contemplate about all that the women have accomplished in WWE this year. You would definitely be fascinated and impressed. The women have come a long way. They are regular staples of the WWE product, receiving sufficient screen-time, and they are excelling under the bright lights.

There were many firsts for women this year. To start, WWE introduced the Women's Tag Team Championship in February with the inaugural winners being Sasha Banks and Bayley. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch main-evented WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Shayna Baszler closed out Survivor Series for the very first time as well. Moreover, Natalya and Lacey Evans wrestled live in front of the Saudi crowd at Crown Jewel.

The women have consistently been performing at an elite level, they have worked tirelessly, and their prowess is unmatched. WWE's female stars have broken the glass ceiling and they are a true inspiration for us all.

