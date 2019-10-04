3 Reasons why a feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville is best for business

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

The WWE roster is engrossed with tag teams at the moment with several duos performing together every week. One such duo is Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The former members of Absolution have been thick as thieves during their time together on the Blue Brand. The two, along with Paige, were part of the Absolution stable, but the group was soon dissolved after Paige retired from professional wrestling.

Ever since, the two have had their share of ups and downs, but nothing prominent has ever occurred in their respective careers. It has long been speculated that the two will at some point will turn against each other, something which will be beneficial to their singles career.

History suggests that on-screen friendships in WWE don't last forever and sooner or later, WWE Creative may decide to pull the plug on an on-screen relationship. Rose and Deville might be the best of friends in the outside world but it may just be the right time to break their on-screen friendship for the sake of business.

The two have been together for a very long time but the interest surrounding them has been fading, which is why the company needs to act real soon, real fast.

A feud between the two was predicted some time ago but the company failed to materialise it as a result to which both the superstars dropped down the pecking order.

Here we list down three reasons why WWE should break up Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's on-screen alliance and make them feud instead:

#1 A solid mid-card bout

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville will surely entice the WWE Universe

Deville and Rose are two fine performers who along with admirable in-ring qualities, can handle the mic as well. A feud between the two will surely be a personal thing, something which will present a startling mid-card bout between the two.

Their storied feud will certainly keep the fans stuck to their seats simply because the WWE Universe never falls sick of a storyline which involves a personal angle, something which will certainly come along with a feud between the two former members of Absolution.

A match between the Golden Goddess and her best friend will augment the mid-card and will give the fans something more from the Women's Division than just championship matches.

The company has long been struggling with storylines in the mid-card department and a plot circling two former best friends turned enemies will bring a lot of freshness to the table.

