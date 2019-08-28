3 reasons why AJ Styles could be involved in the Universal Championship picture at Clash Of Champions

AJ Styles

This week's WWE Raw could easily be split into two parts - the first half of the show was brilliant, while the second half was average, to say the least.

The King of the Ring tournament progressed with Ricochet winning his match against Drew McIntyre, while The Miz lost his match against Baron Corbin.

Also, in a surprising turn of events, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler won the Tag Team Turmoil match to become the new challengers to the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Furthermore, Seth Rollins accepted Braun Strowman's challenge to face him for the Universal Championship at Clash Of Champions. This means that Rollins and Strowman will definitely wrestle twice at the PPV.

Moreover, in the main event on Monday night, Strowman faced Styles again for the United States Championship and the match again ended in a disqualification for the Monster Among Men.

Presently, it seems like Styles is heavily involved in the Universal Championship angle with Strowman and Rollins. The Monster Among Men even stated that he could possibly leave Clash Of Champions with three titles ahead of his match against Styles on Raw.

There could be many reasons for the involvement of the Phenomenal One and in this article, we take a look at three such possible reasons:

#3 WWE doesn't have any new challengers for AJ Styles and his US Title

Ricochet might go all the way in the KOTR tournament

The most logical reason why AJ Styles could be involved in the Universal Championship picture is because WWE doesn't really have any challengers for the Phenomenal One.

The thing to note here is that WWE needs babyface Superstars to challenge heel Styles. Ricochet would have been the most obvious choice but he is currently involved in the King of the Ring tournament, and many see him making it to the finals.

So, as of now, there aren't many challengers around for the United States Championship and that could be the reason why Styles is being involved in the Universal Championship angle.

