Opinion: 3 reasons why AJ Styles is one of the worst booked WWE Champions

Sanjay Pradeep
19 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

AJ Styles has crossed 300 days as the WWE champion

AJ Styles is one of the, if not the best wrestler in the world. Many critics hail him as the Shawn Michaels of the current generation. He has won world championships in almost every wrestling promotions he's been a part of.He has won TNA World Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and WWE Championship.

The Phenomenal One is so good that WWE even allowed him to skip NXT when he made his debut for them. He has a clean win over John Cena and is currently a two time WWE Champion. The work ethic of the 41-year-old is impressive. He once flew from a live event in Chile to replace the injured Bray Wyatt at TLC the next day.

However, if one observes his current title reign, one can see that AJ Styles is treated poorly by the WWE. In this list, we analyze the reasons why AJ Style is one of the worst booked WWE champions in recent times.

#3. Midcard treatment

The WWE championship match was the opening match of Royal Rumble 2018.

Number of times the Intercontinental championship main evented a co-branded PPV after brand split = 1

Number of times the WWE Championship main evented a co-branded PPV after brand split = 0

Even in his 300+ days reign as the WWE champion, Styles was in the main event just two times - Fastlane and Clash of Champions. Both of them were Smackdown exclusive PPVs. At Royal Rumble 2018, the WWE championship match opened the show. At WrestleMania, it was given a respectable position.

Even though the Universal Championship was absent in both Backlash and Extreme Rules, two much more inferior matches closed those shows respectively. At Hell in a Cell and Summerslam, the WWE Championship was treated like a mid-card title. It is even sadder to realize that more often than not his matches are the match of the night.

The Phenomenal One does not even get to end Smackdown nowadays.

