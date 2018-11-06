3 reasons why AJ Styles must beat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

Ever since debuting in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles has had a truly phenomenal run (pun very much intended).

Entering the Rumble match at number 3, Styles had an incredible showing, and whilst he would not win, Styles was certainly the most talked about star after the show.

Since then, Styles would team and feud with Chris Jericho, before turning his efforts towards championship gold, being a former United States Champion, as well as two-time and current WWE Champion.

Last year, Styles faced Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, and despite an incredible showing by the former IMPACT star, the beast emerged the winner, flattening Styles with an F5.

This year at Survivor Series, Styles will once again face the Beast, with fans speculating on who will be victorious in the epic showdown.

Here are 3 reasons why AJ Styles should topple Brock Lesnar at this year's Survivor Series.

#3 Helps build towards a rematch in the future

Last year, Brock and Styles had an epic war, and despite their match going just 15-minutes, it was an entertaining bout.

With Lesnar winning, AJ has a golden chance this year to even the score, if he is somehow able to pin the Universal Champion, or maybe even make him tap to the Calf Crusher.

An AJ victory would make the score 1-1, which lends itself perfectly to a potential rubber match between the two in the future.

Whilst we don't know when or where that match would take place, given their last performance, it'd definitely be something that many in the WWE Universe would want to see.

Perhaps when Styles loses the WWE Championship, he could feud with Brock over the Universal championship, maybe even being the headline act at WrestleMania 35 in the MetLife Stadium, in April next year.

