3 reasons why AJ Styles should win against Brock Lesnar

Styles vs. Lesnar 2 is scheduled for Survivor Series 2018.

For the second year in a row, WWE Champion AJ Styles will take on the Universal champion Brock Lesnar in a champion vs champion match. Last year, their clash was phenomenal and was probably Brock Lesnar's best match since his Summerslam epic against CM Punk back in 2013.

It is almost guaranteed that the rematch between the champs would be brilliant. However, by the looks of the recent bookings, it does not take much for one to realise that WWE is going to give the win to the beast incarnate again. WWE would not want Lesnar to look "beatable" by a smaller guy before his UFC fight against Daniel Cormier. Therefore, WWE fans could even see a squash victory for Lesnar.

For WWE - UFC mixed promotion, Lesnar is a golden goose. But from a WWE fan's perspective, it is not rocket science that AJ Styles should go over the beast incarnate. In this list, we will be taking a look at a few reasons why AJ Styles should win against Brock Lesnar.

#3 Styles has been the better champion

Styles has had excellent matches during his reign.

Brock Lesnar held the Universal title hostage for a humongous 505 days during his first reign as the Universal champion. The conqueror of the streak has not defended the title regularly and most of the times, RAW's main event scene was non-existent.

Even his rare title defences were underwhelming and forgettable. Lesnar's first two title defence at Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam were good. However, from No Mercy, things went down South.

Brock's next defence at Royal Rumble 2018 was one of the worst ever triple threat matches. All of the three singles matches against Roman Reigns - Wrestlemania, Greatest Royal Rumble and Summerslam 2018 - were pathetic.

On the other hand, Styles has been a fighting champion. Even though his feud against Shinsuke Nakamura was cold, he had outstanding matches against the likes of Samoa Joe, Rusev and quite recently Daniel Bryan.

Since the upcoming match at Survivor Series is a champion vs champion match, the better champion should win.

