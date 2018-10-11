3 Reasons Why AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan Is Best For Business

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are set to clash for the WWE Championship

On November 7, 2017, AJ Styles won his second WWE World Championship when he ended the reign of Jinder Mahal on the Manchester, England episode of SmackDown.

Although Styles has delivered superb in-ring performances as Champion, his title feuds have felt largely uninspired, in part due to the lack of clean victories he has achieved.

His first pay per view event as Champion was the 2017 Survivor Series when he lost a Champion vs Champion match against Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

From there he entered long feuds with Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe wherein he predominantly retained the belt via Countout or Draws rather than wins. Styles desperately needs reheating as Champion as he nears one full year of his reign.

Enter, Daniel Bryan.

Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition following an injury-ridden two years, on February 8, 2016 due to a series of serious concussions and post-concussion seizures.

However, after months of rumours, Bryan finally revealed on March 20, 2018 that he had recovered fully and had now been cleared to return to competition.

Bryan made his grand return in a featured match at Wrestlemania 34, partnering Shane McMahon to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

From there, on April 10, 2018, Bryan was booked to fight WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match, in his first match on the show in three years. Fans loudly roared their approval for the first time in WWE dream match, of Bryan versus Styles.

The pair had clashed several times before over a decade earlier in Ring of Honor in a number of classic matches that fans were keen for the pair to revisit in WWE. WWE teased the fans with just enough in that match to leave them salivating for more.

Finally, on November 2, with the title on the line, the WWE Universe is going to get just what they want.

#3 It is the next logical step in the Daniel Bryan vs The Miz feud

The Miz and Daniel Bryan: At odds for nearly a decade

A key component of why this feud is likely to deliver at the gate and in pure entertainment value is the fact that this match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles is due to play a role in the ongoing saga between Bryan and his most hated rival, The Miz.

Bryan has been feuding with Miz in some form for the better part of a decade and has clashed with his rival at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell in 2018, both in losing efforts, only to defeat him in Australia at Super Show-Down on October 6, 2018, wherein he earned the title shot against Styles.

A jealous Miz tried to stir up trouble between the two men on this week's episode of SmackDown as he declared an interest in fighting the winner.

The title match is due to occur on November 2, 2018 in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel and the intrigue in what part Miz will play in the result is a key part of the exciting pre-match build.

