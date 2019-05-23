×
3 Explanations why Ambrose may return To WWE as Jon Moxley

Rishi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.38K   //    23 May 2019, 14:46 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

Dean Ambrose is one the best wrestlers WWE ever had. He made his WWE main roster debut along with his Shield Brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He was a big star in the WWE and has achieved everything a superstar can dream of. He is the money in the bank winner and a grand slam champion. 

WWE announced back in January 2019 that Dean Ambrose would be leaving the WWE as he rejected signing the new contract. This was the first time that WWE made an official announcement about a WWE Superstar leaving the company.

The RAW after WrestleMania 35 was his final night in the WWE, and his final match was against The Almighty "Bobby Lashley". We all know that Dean Ambrose is a big star and WWE will do everything to get him back in the company.

Here are the three reasons Why Ambrose may return To WWE as Jon Moxley.

#3 WWE needs Credible Heel


Dean Ambrose as Heel
Dean Ambrose as Heel

Dean Ambrose made his WWE main roster debut as a part of the Shield. Everything about him screamed that he would have been a great heel. Ambrose was a heel for a while, but the surging Shield popularity turned the faction into the faces of the company. 

Ambrose was the face of SmackDown for a long time, but he was never really at his best. It was made painfully obvious that he wasn't interested in playing the good guy and in the last few months of his run with WWE he did turn heel and attacked Seth Rollins on the night Roman Reigns made his leukaemia announcement. 

As Jon Moxley, he can easily dominate the WWE landscape. The name of Moxley and the face of Ambrose would be the best combination for a hardcore legend and the most decorated superstars in the company.  

