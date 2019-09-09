3 reasons why Baron Corbin should become the next King of the Ring

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 165 // 09 Sep 2019, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

All hail King Corbin!

In late August, eight days after SummerSlam, WWE's most prestigious tournament King of the Ring returned for the first time in four years. Unlike the previous tournament in 2015, it was a 16-man tournament, which included eight Superstars from RAW and eight from SmackDown Live.

The tournament is still in progress and will officially culminate at Clash of Champions, where the finals of the tournament will take place. The semi-finals will take place where Baron Corbin, Ricochet and Samoa Joe will battle it out in a Triple Threat match on RAW while Chad Gable and Elias will square off on SmackDown Live.

Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre in the first round to proceed to the quarter-finals, whereas Samoa Joe choked out Cesaro to advance. The two gladiators fought in the quarter-finals, but the match was ruled a draw when the referee counted a double-pin. Corbin dispatched The Miz and Cedric Alexander en route to the semi-finals. On SmackDown Live, Elias overcame the challenges of Kevin Owens and Ali to move to the semi-finals whereas Gable persevered and bravely defeated Shelton Benjamin and Andrade to advance to the semi-finals.

Even though the tournament is far from done, I think that Corbin is the one who should rightfully sit on the throne of WWE as the King of the Ring.

#3 It would catapult his career to great heights and would help solidify him as a main-event caliber Superstar

Baron Corbin has had a successful run on RAW.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must be aware of Baron Corbin's rapid ascent to the main-event scene of Monday Night RAW. 2019 has been the year of Corbin so far, as he has accomplished so much in such a short time.

At Elimination Chamber, he defeated Braun Strowman in a No Disqualification match. He defeated Kurt Angle in the latter's retirement match at WrestleMania. He had a lengthy feud with Seth Rollins over the Universal Championship, in which he was booked strongly. Needless to say, Corbin has been booked as a top-notch star.

However, in order to catapult his career to great heights, Corbin must win the King of the Ring tournament. This tournament has helped establish the career of many WWE legends and icons. The birth of Austin 3:16 took place when the Texas Rattlesnake won the prestigious tournament, Booker T became a main-stay in the main-event scene after becoming 'King Booker' and Triple H became 'The King of Kings' after winning the tournament.

1 / 3 NEXT