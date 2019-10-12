3 Reasons why Bayley debuted a new look and attitude on SmackDown

Bayley's new look helped her to win the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, when she was forced to tap to the 10-time Women's Champion. Charlotte is someone who FOX pushed to be part of SmackDown moving forward so it was expected for her to pick up the Championship heading into the draft this week.

Bayley was granted a rematch this week on SmackDown as the main event match and she made her way to the ring showing off a new look and new attitude. Bayley took a pickaxe to her Bayley Buddies, which signaled the end of her carefree, popular gimmick and the beginning of the new Bayley.

This is the first time Bayley has been able to turn heel in WWE, but why did she feel the need to debut a new look on SmackDown this week? Here are some possible reasons.

#3 Bayley is fed up of being overlooked

Bayley and Sasha can now be reunited on SmackDown

One of Bayley's biggest issues as SmackDown Women's Champion was the fact that she was constantly overlooked. Becky Lynch was granted a lot more opportunities as Raw Women's Champion than Bayley was whilst she was representing the blue brand, which looked as though it got under Bayley's skin.

Sasha Banks came back as a heel and proved that she could get things done much quicker if she no longer played by the rules. Bayley's new look and new attitude has already helped her to win back the SmackDown Women's Championship, which means that she could be booked much better in the coming weeks since it's expected that she will now remain on SmackDown with the Championship.

It also means that she and Sasha Banks will be able to continue to team together on The Blue Brand.

