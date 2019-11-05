3 reasons why Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Shayna Baszler are in a triple threat match at Survivor Series

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 05 Nov 2019, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Set for Survivor Series

Survivor Series, which is considered one of the big four pay-per-views of WWE, will take place in less than three weeks. The official build-up for the pay-per-view commenced on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel when NXT invaded the show. The Black & Yellow brand also made its presence felt on RAW this week.

Shayna Baszler, the NXT Women's Champion, was one of the NXT Superstars to invade the main roster as she assaulted Bayley on the Blue Brand's show and confronted Becky Lynch on the Red Brand's show just a few days later. After an intense face-off between Lynch and Baszler, WWE confirmed a women's triple threat match between Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Shayana Baszler. The three champions of three different brands will collide to prove brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

Let's analyse three reasons why WWE has booked a triple threat match between the three women at Survivor Series.

#3 Another match between Bayley and Becky Lynch would be less exciting for the fans

Becky Lynch and Bayley in action

For the last few years, two champions of RAW and SmackDown traditionally cross paths in a one-on-one bout at Survivor Series. Had Bayley and Becky Lynch fought each other in a one-on-one match, it wouldn't have been a fresh match for the WWE Universe, considering the two women wrestled several times in the past.

Bayley and Becky Lynch, two of the NXT Four Horsewomen of the company, have a long history between them that indeed goes back to their time spent NXT. While they had a tremendous feud on the developmental brand, they have also had a number of singles matches on the main roster. When Bayley moved to SmackDown a few months ago, she faced Becky Lynch in a singles match and lost the belt in convincing fashion.

Shayna Baszler's addition is certainly a breath of fresh air at Survivor Series. Neither Bayley nor Becky Lynch has faced Shayna Baszler, and they are almost guaranteed to produce an outstanding match.

1 / 3 NEXT