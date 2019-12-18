3 reasons why Becky Lynch is challenging Asuka leading to Royal Rumble 2020

Becky Lynch has challenged Asuka on the latest episode of RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, the brand's Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, said she has not been herself. Lynch told an interviewer that WWE has been protecting her for the last few weeks by not asking her to defend the Red Brand's Women's title and by putting her in the tag division. Lynch also said she needed to face Asuka.

However, we all know that giving two belts to a single competitor is a bad idea. It did not work for Seth Rollins and it certainly did not work for Becky Lynch earlier this year. Yet, WWE is on the path to creating a rivalry between the two champions.

In this article, we will take a look at a few reasons why WWE is trying to create a feud between the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and one half of the Women's tag team Champion Asuka.

#3. To add a strong title defense to Becky Lynch's reign

Becky Lynch's most credible threat was Sasha Banks.

Following her successful bout against Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, Becky Lynch has not since defended her title. So, it has been more than two months since Lynch's last title defense. WWE cannot let such a dormancy build up at the top title of Women's division. The RAW Women's title will play a huge role in WrestleMania 36 and letting the title go undefended will force the WWE fans to care less about the title.

Moreover, during her reign as the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch did not have many credible challengers. She feuded against Lacey Evans in the first quarter of her reign and against Natalya at SummerSlam. The Man's only major threat was Sasha Banks who ultimately fell short at capturing the title.

A strong feud against a credible opponent like Asuka will elevate the RAW Women's Championship - especially in a situation where the top Champion on RAW, Brock Lesnar, is absent.

