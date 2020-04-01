3 Reasons why Braun Strowman should become the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns has chosen not to appear at WrestleMania 36 due to the health risks involved.

Strowman, who has been tipped as a possible replacement, deserves to win the title.

Sanchit Grover

Braun Strowman is rumored to replace Reigns at WrestleMania 36

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard and has brought many sporting events to a halt. Football matches are being canceled, cricket tours have been postponed and even the Olympics has been postponed to 2021 amid the pandemic.

But Vince McMahon believes that the show must go on and has opted against the idea of postponing the biggest wrestling event of the year, WrestleMania 36. The Chairman of the company is working rigorously to deliver the spectacle which will be a lot different this year. No mega stadium but WWE’s Performance Center. Instead of thousands of fans, only a few WWE personnel will be in attendance.

It is hard to imagine The Showcase of Immortals without the fans but come April 4th and 5th, the entire WWE Universe will watch the action unfold at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Apart from the fans who will be watching at home, quite a few Superstars too will be enjoying the show from their respective dwelling as they’ve decided to opt-out of the mega show due to health concerns. One such name is Roman Reigns. The former Shield Member is immunocompromised from his earlier battle with leukemia and has decided against appearing at Mania.

He was scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship in what was termed as ‘Spear vs Spear’ matchup. Now that Reigns is out of the picture, a host of names have been suggested to take his place at 'Mania. One name, in particular, that has been making a lot of rounds is that of Braun Strowman. Though nothing has been confirmed, the rumor mills suggest that a monstrous replacement has been found for the Big Dog.

The Monster Among Men is odds on favorite to replace Roman in the Universal Championship clash against Goldberg and it will be quite intriguing to watch the two lock horns in the squared circle. The Monster will certainly benefit a lot from this battle and here we list down 3 reasons why he should become the new Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36:

#1 Long-awaited main event push

Strowman with the MITB briefcase

Braun Strowman has had his share of highs and lows with the company. From winning the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia to grabbing the Money in the Bank briefcase, The Monster Among Men has surely had an action-packed time with the company but that doesn’t hide the disappointments that followed.

2019 wasn’t exactly phenomenal for Braun Strowman but the company now has an opportunity to right the wrong by finally giving Strowman what he deserves and that is a world title reign that’ll propel him to the main event picture. A victory over a Hall of Famer like Goldberg will be a remarkable achievement for Strowman.

#2 Fresh feuds and long-term booking

A win over Goldberg will be massive for Strowman

Goldberg is not expected to stay and sooner or later the belt will change hands. So what better way to make it happen than at WrestleMania by making Strowman the new Universal Champion. A title reign for Strowman will most certainly present the WWE Creative with a plethora of opportunities to work upon. Maybe once this pandemic dissolves, a long time feud can be planned with the likes of Roman Reigns, someone who shares a history with the Monster Among Men.

A potential rivalry with fellow SmackDown Superstar and former ally in the name of 'Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship also seems like an enticing choice. The two once part of the Wyatt Family are yet to face each other in a singles bout. Since it is a fresh feud, WWE can have them fight it out into the summer.

#3 Been long since a giant became a World Champion

Strowman belongs to the giant category

WWE and their history of giants is well known by avid fans. Over the years, big men have graced squared circle and it has been astonishing to witness them compete. Men like Big Show, Mark Henry, Kane and more have given the fans several memorable moments. It won't be far fetched to put Strowman in the same bracket of giants who has given us some unforgettable moments. These goliaths hold a special place in the WWE folklore and it is quite shocking to note that it has been long since a giant won the top prize on either brand.

A behemoth like Strowman winning the Universal title will infuse freshness in the title picture and present a plethora of opportunities to the WWE Creative to work upon.