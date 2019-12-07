3 reasons why Bray Wyatt and The Miz are in a storyline at WWE TLC

This week's episode of SmackDown was a total roller coaster, and the fact that two extremely talented wrestlers started the show added to the overall fun. These days, to be seeing something worthwhile unfold has become more of a rarity for WWE fans, and this week's episode surely counts as one of these rare ones offering total entertainment.

Bray Wyatt is a master at his job, and so is The Miz. This week, the two were part of a segment that entertained the hell out of the fans and progressed from the main show on to the off-air segment, culminating in a match between the two.

It would be fair to say that this new storyline seems like a welcome change, and one would have to see how it pans out in the weeks and months to come.

Though Wyatt's feud with Daniel Bryan was also moving along just fine, there is no information on his current state after The Fiend attacked him last week. This obscurity helps the fans and the company because it adds an element of surprise to the situation.

But, the question that is on everyone's mind is: Why did WWE decide to go ahead with this feud after all, since Bryan is gonna come back sooner or later?

Here are a few of our guesses regarding this situation:

#3 Daniel Bryan Is Going To Get A Makeover

Daniel Bryan has had the same look and character feel for a long time now. We have all seen him continually return and fight the odds to come out on the top. While it may look like the perfect underdog storyline, we all know that this becomes rather unbearable, especially after WWE keeps shoving it down our throats.

The company surely wouldn't like its most talented superstar to go stale, and that's probably why the management has started the Miz-Wyatt storyline a week before TLC. It is very likely that we'll be seeing a brand new Bryan once he is back.

