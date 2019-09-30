3 reasons why Bray Wyatt will continue the attacks on Monday Night RAW

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 58 // 30 Sep 2019, 17:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nobody has instilled fear in Seth Rollins the way Bray Wyatt has!

RAW's season premiere airs this Monday, and while Brock Lesnar is the most talked-about aspect from the episode, the bigger reason about watching the show is to see Fiend's next victim.

The promos of Bray Wyatt and his vignettes or Firefly Fun House have been the most entertaining aspect of the show every week. The WWE Universe tunes in every week to see what The Fiend would have to offer, and truth be told, he hasn't disappointed at all. From attacking legends to monsters, Bray Wyatt has set the pace for his character to be revered by the fans across the globe.

On the last week's episode of RAW, Seth Rollins showcased a side of his that has been left away from the eyes of the public. The Architect showed that he is afraid of The Fiend. Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, attacked The Monster Among Men and left us thinking how and why he would do what he did during the main event of Monday Night RAW.

Also Read: 3 Things The Fiend secretly told us on RAW

With the events from last week's episode, we look at the reasons why we would see him attack wrestlers on this week's RAW Premiere episode as well, and in case you have other ideas feel free to drop them in the comments section.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#3 He has a history of attacking legends

The Fiend began his attacks with Mick Foley and continued over to Kurt Angle and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Kane was the last legend that he attacked Monday Night.

This week, Seth goes against the Mexican high flyer Rey Mysterio, who is a legend in his own right. It is almost a given that Fiend will make his presence felt during the match and attack the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Advertisement

#2 He wants to keep Seth Rollins safe

Bray Wyatt said on the episode of Firefly Fun House that he wants to keep Seth Rollins safe. He also said that Fiend doesn't like to share. It is a possibility that he attacked Braun Strowman due to this reason alone. He may want to keep Seth Rollins safe before their match at Hell In A Cell.

The Fiend has been in the driver's seat in this feud, and it is a possibility that he will be in the same position as this week's episode of RAW Premiere comes to our TV screens. We all know that Bray Wyatt is a master of promos, and his work has kept the fans intrigued all along.

His entry to the ring to keep The Architect safe will keep the fans involved. After all, this Seth-Fiend saga is yet to unfold, and we have just started to witness most amazing storyline currently in WWE.

1 / 2 NEXT