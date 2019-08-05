3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar has a special connection with SummerSlam

Paul Heyman with his client Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a man who truly personifies destruction! The Beast Incarnate has had a remarkable career in WWE and it won't be wrong to say that he is a truly unique Superstar. His records speak volumes about his success during his time with the company.

His winning rate at pay-per-views is exceptional. Among those, the one show which has held a special place in Brock's career is SummerSlam. His record at the event is enviable, filled with many iconic moments.

Brock Lesnar returned on this past Monday's episode of Raw to lay down a horrific beating upon his SummerSlam opponent, Seth Rollins. The Architect was involved in a matchup with Dolph Ziggler when suddenly Brock Lesnar showed up. Rollins will be looking to regain the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar come August 11, 2019, but when we look at Brock Lesnar's dominant past at the event, things don't seem favorable for Seth Rollins.

Here we list down 3 reasons that suggest that Brock Lesnar holds a special connection with SummerSlam:

#3 Most main event appearances in recent times

Brock Lesnar is the current Universal Champion and will face Seth Rollins for the title at SummerSlam

The Beast is a mainstream attraction and his statistics at SummerSlam have been nothing short of spectacular. Lesnar has been involved in more main event fixtures than any other star in recent times. Ever since he returned in 2012, Brock Lesnar has main-evented SummerSlam more times than anyone, which truly showcases his dominance at the event.

SummerSlam is a part of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views due to its long-running status and list of iconic moments. Brock Lesnar has had some classics at SummerSlam, and most of them have gone on to headline the show. He has been part of the main event at SummerSlam in each of the last five years.

