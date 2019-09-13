3 reasons why Brock Lesnar should move to SmackDown Live

Brock Lesnar is a bonafide, sure-shot future Hall of Famer.

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman is always sure to remind us of all the monikers his client has. Whenever Lesnar graces a WWE ring, Heyman takes the microphone and introduces his client as The Beast and The Conqueror. Lesnar is otherwise known as the 'Beast Incarnate' and was also touted as The Next Big Thing during his initial run with WWE.

No matter what one thinks of Lesnar, he is one of the most celebrated and decorated athletes in the history of WWE. Ever since his return in 2012, Lesnar has been booked as a monster and a terrifying individual who isn't to be taken lightly at any cost.

At WrestleMania 30, Lesnar defeated The Undertaker to end the latter's undefeated streak at the event. Four months later at SummerSlam 2014, Lesnar decimated John Cena in a one-sided encounter to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

More recently in 2017, Lesnar clinched the Universal Championship after beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and would proceed to have a lengthy championship reign that lasted for nearly 17 months. He would go onto win the Universal Championship twice again.

The Conqueror has challenged all the top Superstars through the entire roster and this could be the right time for him to move to SmackDown Live through the rumored WWE Draft.

Here are three reasons why Brock Lesnar should move to SmackDown Live.

#3 It would help freshen up the main-event scene on both brands

Lesnar is always in the main-evemt scene.

In the post-WrestleMania season, viewership for both weekly flagship shows, i.e RAW and SmackDown Live has been extremely low, which has prompted WWE to bring back the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. However, the main reason for the low ratings could be the lack of excitement on the main-event scene.

The main-event scene on RAW in the post-Mania season has centered around Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin and Becky Lynch. On SmackDown Live, it has primarily centered around Kofi Kingston and his WWE Championship challengers.

Whenever Lesnar shows or whereever he goes, he enters the main-event scene as he is one of the leading Superstars. Therefore, Lesnar moving to SmackDown Live will allow for fresh storylines on SmackDown Live's main-event scene, while providing the opportunity for younger stars such as Ricochet to enter the main-event scene on RAW.

