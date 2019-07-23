3 Reasons why Carmella hasn't pinned R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Championship yet

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2019, 12:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

So why hasn't Carmella gone after the 24/7 Championship herself?

I know you guys saw everyone from Kelly Kelly to Alundra Blayze become 24/7 Champion at WWE RAW Reunion. And I also know that this made you wonder why Carmella hasn't gone for the title herself yet.

Let me warn you guys at the start that I'm only speculating here, making informed guesses based on what I hear and read online. And therefore I'd be glad if you leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and opinions about this topic too.

Will Carmella go on to become the 24/7 Champion down the line? I think this is a resounding yes because if other women can do it, I don't know why Carmella will be kept out of the mix.

In any case, here are three reasons why I believe they haven't made her the 24/7 Champion yet.

#3 The Carmella and R-Truth pairing is far too entertaining

What are Carmella and R Truth running away from?



Wrong answers only please😂#RAW pic.twitter.com/ataO0Pg8GB — R.Dream (@WWERDream) June 11, 2019

While Carmella is a former women's champion and she's grown by leaps and bounds in the ring, one thing is for certain. There is no way that she fits back into the women's Championship picture on either brand because the two women that hold the belt are taking the title in a more 'athletic' direction than sports entertainment one.

Even though Carmella is not bad in the ring at all, she is really not an Asuka or Kairi Sane when the bell rings and will thrive in a comedy environment far better.

Carmella and R-Truth have a natural chemistry on screen that immediately lights it up, whether it's in a seven-second dance break or whether she's helping him run away from people that want to pin him.

Where does Carmella go once she loses the 24/7 Championship if she does actually pin Truth? It would be a trip back to oblivion once again.

1 / 3 NEXT