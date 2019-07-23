Best and worst of WWE RAW Reunion: Bray Wyatt attacks legend, missed opportunity?

RAW Reunion, all said and done, was a fun show

A show like RAW Reunion will only happen once in a while. And when it does happen, it's a nice way for the men and women who've paved the path for the Superstars of today to have yet another moment in the spotlight.

I thought that the RAW Reunion show was not without its share of faults, truth be told. But at the same time, it was a nice little trip down memory lane and you have to be completely heartless to not have liked anything from across the three hours.

In this article, I will detail the best and the worst of what happened during the show. Let me know your thoughts about the same, in the comments section below.

Did you guys think that this was a good show or not?

#1 Best: The 24/7 Championship changes hands several times

Today was the day that I discovered that women too can become 24/7 Champion. The title was by far the best thing about the entire show, considering the fact that legends were involved in the title changes, many of whom cannot really take bumps. It really made for some of the most entertaining moments at RAW Reunion.

I also love the fact that Drake Maverick and R-Truth (with Carmella and Renee Michelle) were front and center in the storyline. As many times as the titles changed hands during the course of the show, I'm glad that it came back to the two of them. These are the two men who have made the title their own, not shying away from silly skits that would have turned others away.

I especially popped for Kelly Kelly becoming the 24/7 Champion, much to my surprise. How good does she look, even today?

