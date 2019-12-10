3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are challenging The Kabuki Warriors at WWE TLC

Avik Das

Set for TLC

RAW didn't announce a match for TLC until this week when three new matches were added to the pay-per-view. Besides two non-title matches, a Women's Tag Team Championship match was also announced.

Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors will put their twin belts on the line at TLC. The champions will defend the belts against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, making it a match to look out for on Sunday.

Becky Lynch, appearing on RAW for the first time since Survivor Series, faced The Kabuki Warriors in a Handicap Match this week. 'The Man' earned a victory by disqualification, but the numbers game didn't allow her to dominate, as she was eventually put through a table. The champions also assaulted Charlotte Flair in the backstage area and proceeded to then challenge Flair & Lynch to a match at TLC.

Let's analyze three reasons why The Kabuki Warriors are defending their Women's Tag Team Championships against Flair and Lynch at TLC.

#3 An opportunity for Becky Lynch to become 'Becky 2 Belts' again

Becky 2 Belts

Becky Lynch is already the holder of the women's most coveted prize on the Red Brand, the RAW Women's Championship. 'The Man' recently became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, surpassing her arch-rival, Ronda Rousey. Holding the title since her epoch-making victory at WrestleMania 35, Lynch is expected to keep the Red Belt for quite some time.

When Lynch won the main event at the Showcase of Immortals, she won two titles, as it was a 'winner takes all' match. Besides the RAW Women's Title, Lynch also held the SmackDown Women's Title, giving her the name 'Becky 2 Belts'. However, she dropped the Blue Belt at Money in the Bank in her very first title defense.

As Lynch will get the opportunity of holding the Women's Tag Team Titles at TLC, she could become 'Becky 2 Belts' once again. Not too long ago, Seth Rollins won the RAW Tag Team Titles while remaining the Universal Champion. Therefore, Becky Lynch could attain the same feat, if she and Charlotte Flair manage to win the Women's Tag Team Titles on Sunday.

