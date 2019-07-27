3 reasons why Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus must happen at SummerSlam

A clash of titans

Charlotte Flair, who is a nine-time Women's Champion, made her in-ring return last week. The Queen skipped Stomping Grounds and Extreme Rules but she is expected to feature at SummerSlam. While Charlotte defeated Liv Morgan on SmackDown Live last week, she faced Ember Moon this week. Moon, who is set challenge Bayley at SummerSlam, beat Charlotte after a distraction from the Hugger.

Following the match, the Queen was furious and she demanded a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. She even claimed to face a big name at SummerSlam. It is speculated that the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus could face Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam which is less than three weeks away. It will be interesting to see if the two colossal names collide at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Here we discuss three reasons why Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus must happen at SummerSlam:

#3 Charlotte Flair doesn't have a credible opponent at SummerSlam

There is no denying that Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest female Superstars in WWE. As a result, she continuously gets to perform in big matches. Considering SummerSlam is a gigantic event, she doesn't have a noteworthy opponent. Since the Queen failed to beat Ember Moon this week, she will not be in the SmackDown Women's Title match.

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam last year where she beat Becky Lynch and Carmella. She main-evented the Showcase of Immortals along with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. However, Charlotte is still not confirmed to be part of SummerSlam this year.

The return of Trish Stratus could alter the scene and the Queen could get the opportunity to face an elite opponent. The seven-time Women's is one of the most decorated Women's Champion, hence, she could match the stature of Charlotte Flair.

