3 Reasons Why Charlotte Flair will lose to Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series

It's a bummer to see Becky Lynch having to sit back for the event

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey’s match for Survivor Series was undoubtedly the most anticipated match for the event. The entire WWE Universe watched excitedly as the two women took shots at each other on Twitter and through the mic in the ring.

An invasion by Becky Lynch to the Raw locker room where she locked Ronda Rousey in her signature submission move was probably the best segment we’ve seen in a while. The brawl that followed between the women of Raw and SmackDown Live was a treat to watch.

However, in that brawl, Becky suffered an injury that has left her unable to compete in the match at Survivor Series. As an angry and upset Becky took the ring on Smackdown on November 13, she announced that her former best friend Charlotte would replace the Irish Lass Kicker in the bout with Ronda Rousey.

With no story between the two women, many fans were hoping for a match between Ronda and Charlotte at WrestleMania in 2019. However, they’ll get to enjoy the match a few months earlier but with the result already obvious.

Even though Charlotte was the best option to replace Becky Lynch for the match, and also keeping in mind that somehow her name wasn’t fully entered into the Team SmackDown list, there were still some other superstars like Naomi or Asuka who could have been chosen as the replacement to get a push and still take the fall.

While the WWE has a knack of surprising us with the results every now and then, just like the men’s WWE Championship match on November 13, there are at least three reasons that signal towards a loss for Charlotte at Survivor Series.

#3 Charlotte is the replacement

Charlotte will work as a replacement

Becky Lynch, as the SmackDown Champion, was supposed to work the match at Survivor Series which she had to give up to Charlotte Flair due to an injury.

While Charlotte may be the next best person on the SmackDown roster to work such a high-profile match involving the Baddest Woman on the Planet, it should be kept in mind that Charlotte is just a replacement at the end of the day.

Keeping that in mind, there seems to be little doubt that a replacement will lose the match as Ronda cannot afford to lose the match at such a point in her career. While Charlotte’s loss will also affect her own value on the division, the WWE has little choice to go a third way.

Unless Becky Lynch plans to gatecrash the match and make it end in a disqualification rather than watch her friend-cum-foe lose to Ronda, it is quite clear who the winner will be at the end of Sunday night.

