3 Reasons Why CM Punk Should Come Back To WWE

CM Punk remains one of the top wrestlers in WWE history

During a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, ex-WWE superstar CM Punk shot down the idea of returning to wrestling, as he said the following:

"No, because that to me is like an escape hatch. I've got Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix which is on season 3, and we're crossing our fingers hoping we'll get to do a season 4. Aside from all the stuff I can talk to you about, there's also all the secret stuff that I'm not allowed to talk about that I'm gonna be doing too. But it's not a matter of not going back to wrestling because I'm busy with other stuff, there's just nothing that interests me in wrestling."

However, a return to the world of pro wrestling, even if it's outside of WWE, would get a ton of attention, as there are plenty of wrestling fans who want to see him step back inside the squared circle.

Of course, the biggest thing Punk could do in the world of pro wrestling is a return to WWE, and go one-on-one with someone like Triple H, who he does have real-life heat with. There'd also be a ton of interest in he'd face someone on the current roster who wasn't there when he left.

So with all that in mind, here are three reasons why CM Punk should return to WWE.

3 - Part Time Work For Full-Time Money

CM Punk could end up earning more money than he could possibly know what to do with

WWE certainly isn't hurting for money thanks to their partnership with Saudi Arabia and their new television deals, so they could offer CM Punk a Brock Lesnar-like deal, as they definitely could afford to pay him seven-figures to wrestle a few matches per year.

Punk, who will turn 40 next month, probably wouldn't be interested in working a full-time schedule for anyone at this point, and WWE probably wouldn't have a problem with him working part-time, as it'd be a good way to keep him special.

Also, Punk would be a great part-timer, because unlike Brock Lesnar, he can work in multiple styles, as he doesn't just rely on a few big moves like Lesnar does. Plus the quality of his matches will likely always be good, especially if he worked with guys like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Daniel Bryan.

