3 reasons why Dean Ambrose didn't turn heel on Monday Night Raw (24 September 2018)

The whole Ambrose segment was interesting

Every week on Monday Night Raw, WWE tries to entertain the fans by doing the unexpected. This week as well, WWE applied the same formula, and it seems like the formula is yielding results, as quite a lot of rumors have been buzzing that the heel turn of Ambrose is imminent.

Ambrose was injured this past year and was out of action for almost 9 months, and when he returned before SummerSlam, everyone thought that he would turn against Rollins who was also responsible for his injury.

On this week's Raw, WWE teased his heel turn in a segment where Dolph Ziggler was trying to exasperate Ambrose through his words. For a moment, it seemed like The Lunatic Fringe was finally going to turn against his Shield brothers, but that wasn't the case exactly.

So now the question is - why did Ambrose not turn heel? Here are the three possible reasons.

#3 He needs more time to think

Think Dean Think

The rumors about Ambrose turning heel have been rife in the past few months, and many fans now believe that it is the right time for Ambrose to turn heel. This week Strowman, McIntyre, and Ziggler tried to convince Ambrose to join their alliance, but at last Ambrose rejected the offer.

The rumors about his heel turn have been around for a long time, but this has been the only segment where the WWE has teased Ambrose's heel turn. Maybe he needs some time to think about the unexpected offer given to him, and still there are chances that Ambrose could turn against his Shield brothers.

At this time he is one of the most underrated babyfaces on the roster, and to give him the exposure he deserves, WWE needs to turn things upside down. A heel turn seems perfect at this moment, because it is something we haven't seen in a very long time.

