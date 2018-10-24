3 reasons why Dean Ambrose’s heel turn is perfectly timed

Ambrose surprised everyone on Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw on October 22 was one of the most eventful editions of the brand, as we saw a few crucial moments on the episode.

The night started emotionally and left quite a few hearts broken, as Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the Universal Championship to fight his own health battles.

Later in the night, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were scheduled to do battle with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the Raw tag team titles. The remaining two members of The Shield dedicated the match to Roman Reigns, as they were all pumped up to win the match.

After a great match, we saw Braun Strowman walk out to chase Drew McIntyre away from the ring, leaving Ziggler alone to defend the titles. This also confirmed that Strowman was now done with attacking The Shield and being a heel, and had his eyes set on the Scottish Psychopath as a face.

After defeating Ziggler, Rollins, and Ambrose were able to lift the tag team titles to the delight of the fans, and the win would have been a great way to end the night in dedication to Roman Reigns.

This was not to be, as Dean Ambrose’s dirty side came out and he delivered a Dirty Deeds to Seth Rollins, followed by an unforgiving attack on his former partner and current Intercontinental Champion, turning heel most unexpectedly.

Even though many will argue that WWE was wrong to turn Dean Ambrose heel on the same night Roman Reigns had to vacate his championship, it can also be said that it was the correct move on the right night. Here are 3 reasons why Ambrose’s heel turn is perfectly timed.

#1 Raw needs a top-level heel

Raw is deprived of top-level heels

Raw has seen a few turns recently, but none have matched the level of turn Dean Ambrose portrayed this week on Raw.

Braun Strowman turned heel a few weeks ago in his quest to take the Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns, to the surprise of the fans. Strowman was doing great as a face, and was on his way to becoming one of the top faces of the brand.

WWE soon realised their mistake, and turned Strowman after he was attacked by his temporary partner Drew McIntyre.

Kevin Owens, another established heel in the WWE, has been ruled out for a few months due to injury, and without him, only a handful of top-level superstars are left as heels on the Raw roster.

Enter Dean Ambrose, who can play the character extremely well as he has always had the looks of a heel. He’s done great in the past, and there is little doubt that he can do the same again.

