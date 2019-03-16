×
3 reasons why Drew McIntyre decimated Dean Ambrose in the main event of RAW this week

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
433   //    16 Mar 2019, 09:17 IST

Drew McIntyre destroyed Dean Ambrose on RAW.
The main event of the latest episode of RAW was nothing short of incredible. We saw an outstanding "Falls Count Anywhere" fight between The Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose and The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The match had everything - a brilliant array of hardcore brawls throughout the bout, some fantastic spots and even a poke with a pencil on the eyes. It would be an enormous understatement if we said that this match was one of the best main events of RAW. So if you have not watched it till now, do view it as soon as possible.

Ambrose wanted to take revenge on McIntyre for attacking Roman Reigns before Reigns' scheduled fight against Baron Corbin. Even though the match had a steady pace at first, with both McIntyre and Ambrose getting even offense in the first half of the clash, it was an all McIntyre show towards the end of the match. McIntyre poked in the eyes of Ambrose using a pencil, followed by a couple of Snake's eyes on the LED screen, followed by a brutal Claymore kick to end the bout.

In this thread, we will take a look at a few reasons why McIntyre decimated the Lunatic Fringe.

#3 To write Ambrose off of WWE TV

It has been announced by WWE that Ambrose is already on his way out and is not interested in a contract negotiation.

Ambrose will fulfill his contractual obligations and will leave WWE once his contract expires this April. Thus, WWE has no options but to write Ambrose off of WWE TV, rather than having him disappear suddenly out of nowhere.

WWE previously had taken many WWE Superstars out of TV before releasing them and had faced a lot of backlash for it. Thus writing Ambrose off was the best way going forward.

