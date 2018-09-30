3 Reasons why Ellen DeGeneres’ should be guest hosting Raw

Be Kind to One Another

Ellen DeGeneres’ is a renowned name in the world. She is a great comedian, humanitarian, and also a great role model. She is the queen of daytime television, and she can make you laugh and cry in an instant through her show.

He works are appreciated by all, and no matter which field of work you are in, there is no denying that she has an impact on the world, like no other and she can outlast anyone and anything.

Her work with POTUS and First Lady Michelle and Barack Obama were loved by all, and she has raised millions of dollars for charity. Her work is still loved by fans and through her 'The Ellen Show,' she continues to leave a mark on the world.

She is friends with almost everyone in the WWE, and that is why when she called out WWE and its superstars to #JustKeepDancing for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the superstars including WWE Chief Brand Officer and COO Stephanie McMahon and Triple H didn't stop from being a part of it.

While this was just a campaign and it certainly raised a lot of attention from fans worldwide, the fact that her voice is so powerful, and WWE being a worldwide brand, this episode shall be off the charts, and here are three ways she can make an impact during Raw

#3 Raise Money for Charity

Ellen is known for raising money for charity, and her work has impacted people, lives, communities and even different states. In the video above she raised money for a Hurricane Harvey Relief Donation and it got everyone surprised.

Her work is so wonderful that no matter what she does, she always makes people happy, and when she guests hosts Raw, she could go ahead and raise money for Connors Cure or any other charity of WWE or even raise money for some other great cause, and while she doesn't need any other show to promote her cause, doing it for WWE or some charity isn't a bad idea.

If CM Punk was the 'Voice Of The Voiceless,' she is the female version of the same.

