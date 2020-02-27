3 reasons why Goldberg should beat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Goldberg vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Goldberg and The Fiend Bray Wyatt clash at WWE Super ShowDown tonight for the Universal Title. The Hall of Famer is set to make his return to Saudi Arabia for the first time since his infamous match against The Undertaker.

The Fiend is yet to lose clean and rumors now suggest that Goldberg could be the one to end the streak. The move could see a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe but it could be the one WWE go with if it makes sense for their future plans for The Fiend, Goldberg and the Universal title.

Here are 3 reasons why Goldberg should beat The Fiend Bray Wyatt and 2 reasons why he shouldn't:

#3 – Why he should: Helps Goldberg get his legacy back

Goldberg had a pay-per-view to forget the last time WWE were in Saudi Arabia. The former Universal Champion was involved in a match against The Undertaker and it will forever be remembered for the wrong reasons.

Goldberg did return to the WWE ring at SummerSlam last year to take on Dolph Ziggler and ended up squashing his opponent. However, when people are talking about the last Goldberg match, it is the infamous match that comes to mind first.

Now, he is set to take on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt who is unbeatable. So many Superstars have tried and none have managed to get the better of him. A win for Goldberg would not only put the WWE Universal Title on his waist but would also make him the first-ever Superstar to stop The Fiend.

While the move would be something that the WWE Universal would be against, it would help in sealing his name in history for the right reasons. A win tonight would be enough to all but erase the memory of infamous match against The Undertaker and repolish the Goldberg name.

