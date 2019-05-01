3 reasons why Goldberg shouldn’t return and 2 reasons why he should in Saudi Arabia

Umid Dey
01 May 2019, 23:05 IST

He is set to appear in Saudi Arabia

The last few hours have been quite a roller-coaster ride for WWE fans. At first, it was Dean Ambrose posting a video to bring back his Jon Moxley gimmick and then, Goldberg used social media to tease his return to the company.

It was followed up by WWE announcing their event in Saudi Arabia, set to take place on the 7th of June, as they advertised some of the top names in the company, including Bill Goldberg.

Needless to say, the wrestling legend is set to make another appearance for WWE in Saudi Arabia; and while it may be exciting news, it has its ups and downs.

So, here are 3 reasons why he shouldn’t return and 2 why he should…

#1 Why he shouldn’t: Not the best in-ring performer

I might incur the wrath of many Goldberg fans here but the truth is that The Myth was never truly the best in the ring. Sure, he has a great physique that looks imposing even against some of the biggest superstars in the business; that is what truly made him look unbeatable.

It is no coincidence that most of Goldberg’s matches throughout his career were short. Even in his prime, they used his invincibility factor to give him squash wins in matches that barely went for over five minutes.

Now, with age not on his side – he is 52 years old – he has naturally become slower, and one would expect that whoever is ‘next’ will be participating in a short match that doesn’t reveal the otherwise glaring decline of the legendary wrestler, in an effort to preserve what is left of his aura.

That is not really something that bodes well for any event, let alone a show organized by the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

