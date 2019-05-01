WWE News: WWE hints at Goldberg appearing in Saudi Arabia event

Goldberg during his WWE run

What's the story?

WWE's official Saudi Arabian website has recently announced that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for another show on June 7th.

The website is advertising a bunch of top names for the show, and one of the names on the list is none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg is widely regarded as one of the most dominant athletes in the history of professional wrestling. He debuted in WCW during the early years of the Attitude Era, and went on to build a gigantic streak of 173-0, before WCW Superstar Kevin Nash booked himself to break the same.

Goldberg went on to enjoy two separate runs in WWE, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Goldberg posted a photo of himself on his official Instagram handle. The photo features Goldberg pointing at the viewer, with a caption stating "stay tuned". The caption also included his famous catchphrase, "who's next?".

Now, the WWE's official Saudi Arabian website has put up an announcement on its main page. The announcement states that WWE will be returning for another show, that's going to emanate from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, on June 7th.

The list of Superstars being advertised for the event includes Goldberg's name. This announcement, along with Goldberg's recent Instagram post, are indications that the WWE Hall of Famer might end up being a part of the upcoming show. It's still not clear if he will wrestle on the show on not, but the WWE Universe should expect an announcement to be made soon.

What's next?

Goldberg's decorated career earned him millions of fans across the world, and there could be a possibility that the Saudi authorities have requested WWE to bring him in one more time.

Would you like to see Goldberg compete in some capacity at the upcoming show in Saudi Arabia?