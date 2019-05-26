3 Reasons why Goldberg Vs The Undertaker should not happen

Can these two icons put up a performance worthy of the hype?

So, we are just 10 days away from another blockbuster Pay-Per-View at Saudi Arabia, and WWE has booked a high profile match card for the June 7th extravaganza.

And, amongst the various matches, one match that has been billed as a ‘fantasy come true’ is The Undertaker Vs. Goldberg encounter. This would be the first time in their storied careers that ‘The Phenom’ and Goldberg will be booked in a one on one clash, and this match has indeed got the fans excited.

But, can The Undertaker and Goldberg put up a performance that can be worthy of the billing?

Here, we look at three reasons why The Undertaker VS Goldberg match should not happen.

#3 Both Superstars are well past their prime

The Undertaker put up a disappointing performance at Crown Jewel

It is no secret that The Undertaker and Goldberg are into their 50s and a pale shadow of what they once were. While The Undertaker struggled in the ring at Super ShowDown, and at Crown Jewel last year, Goldberg too, is in the fag end of his illustrious career.

While this match seems like an absolute classic on paper, it is indeed doubtful if both the icons can live up to the expectations in the ring, as the long drawn battles have finally taken its toll on their bodies.

#2 Might end up tarnishing their legacies

The Dream Match Between Undertaker and Cena turned out to be a huge disappointment

There have been numerous examples in the WWE, where Superstars have stayed past their expiry date. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair wrestled well into their sixties and were struggling in the ring against younger talent.

The Undertaker too now falls in that same category. He struggled in the ring against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XXXIII, and if those were any indications, then his performances at Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel last year confirmed that age has indeed caught up with The Deadman.

And Goldberg too cannot work in long matches anymore as his body will not allow it. We saw at WrestleMania XXXIV how a dream match between John Cena and The Undertaker turned out to be a huge disappointment. The same might happen to this one as well.

