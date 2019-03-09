3 reasons why Jim Ross needs to go to AEW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.87K // 09 Mar 2019, 17:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince has mocked Ross on multiple occasions

Rumors have been floating around since the past few days, speculating that the legendary WWE commentator, Jim Ross, is in talks with AEW over a lucrative deal. Jim Ross has spent the majority of his career in the WWE after he made his debut around the time WrestleMania 9 rolled around.

Also Read: 3 reasons why AEW is the new WCW

Since then, Ross has gone through a string of embarrassing moments on WWE TV, with Vince McMahon doing his best to make fun of his loyal employee. He was even fired back in 2013, after an incident involving Ric Flair.

Now that Jim Ross is possibly getting a chance to switch over, here are three crucial reasons why this would be one of the best decisions he has ever made.

#3 A history of embarrassment

The number of times Vince McMahon went out of his way to embarrass Jim Ross can't be counted. There have been multiple instances in the past where Jim Ross was put into uncomfortable situations on live TV. Vince McMahon has even gone as far as mocking Ross' bells palsy.

Additionally, Ross was fired in his hometown on one occasion and was drafted to SmackDown without his knowledge. It's high time Ross does what's best for him going forward, beginning anew with this brand new promotion.

Advertisement

#2 Ross' WWE tenure is over for good

Ross is done being a full-time commentator for WWE

WWE occasionally brings back Jim Ross to call high profile WrestleMania matches. Barring these one-off appearances, Jim Ross doesn't appear on WWE TV or PPVs. It's safe to say that WWE is looking towards the future and they won't be needing Jim Ross in the future.

It's better for him to sign a contract with AEW, and kick-start a new career that could last for a good while. Jim Ross has suffered a lot during the last several years.

His wife died in an unfortunate accident which completely broke him, but he still managed to attend to WWE's orders, appearing at WrestleMania. With a string of fresh announcers on the helm, there's no way Jim Ross could come back to WWE as a full-time commentator. He had a decorated career in WWE and would be a crucial asset to AEW.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement