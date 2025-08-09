3 Reasons Why John Cena is Facing Logan Paul Instead of Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, John Cena will be facing Logan Paul in a singles bout. During the most recent SmackDown, the Cenation Leader addressed Brock Lesnar's attack at SummerSlam and asserted that he fears him but will never back down from a challenge.He also gave an open invitation to anyone who had a problem with the 17x World Champion, which led to the Maverick confronting him. Things concluded when Logan Paul issued a challenge to Cena for a match at Clash in Paris, and it got accepted by the Franchise Player after a brawl with him and Drew McIntyre, with the help of Cody Rhodes.In this article, we will discuss three reasons why John Cena is facing the YouTube sensation at the upcoming premium live event instead of the Beast Incarnate.#3. WWE is saving Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for a bigger stageOne of the reasons why WWE might have opted for John Cena vs. Logan Paul at Clash in Paris could be due to their intention of saving the Lesnar vs. Cena showdown for a bigger stage. The Franchise Player already stated on the blue brand that he won't back down against the Beast.This confirms that another showdown between these two veterans is indeed awaiting the WWE Universe. However, as Cena is advertised to be part of Clash in Paris, Logan Paul could just be a filler opponent for him ahead of his match against the mayor of Suplex City.#2. The company was planning this match for a long timeA match between John Cena and Logan Paul has been reported multiple times, but has never taken place.. There were many speculations that WWE was planning to deliver this match, and at Clash in Paris, they finally got the perfect opportunity to execute this showdown.This is why the YouTuber could be locking horns with John Cena at the show in France. However, fans are giving mixed reactions to it, and some are unhappy that Logan is part of Cena's retirement tour.#1. To give John Cena momentum before facing the BeastWWE will head towards Crown Jewel Perth on October 11, 2025. This will be the company's next PLE after Clash in Paris, where Cena vs. Lesnar is now expected to happen. A match against Logan Paul will allow the Stamford-based promotion to give the Cenation Leader great momentum before facing the Beast Incarnate.Cena might defeat the Maverick in their upcoming showdown and head towards Crown Jewel Perth with the winning momentum against Brock Lesnar.