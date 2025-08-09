  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • 3 Reasons Why John Cena is Facing Logan Paul Instead of Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

3 Reasons Why John Cena is Facing Logan Paul Instead of Brock Lesnar at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:09 GMT
John Cena vs Logan Paul will take place at Clash at Paris 2025.
John Cena vs. Logan Paul will take place at Clash in Paris 2025 [Credit: WWE on X/Twitter]

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, John Cena will be facing Logan Paul in a singles bout. During the most recent SmackDown, the Cenation Leader addressed Brock Lesnar's attack at SummerSlam and asserted that he fears him but will never back down from a challenge.

Ad

He also gave an open invitation to anyone who had a problem with the 17x World Champion, which led to the Maverick confronting him. Things concluded when Logan Paul issued a challenge to Cena for a match at Clash in Paris, and it got accepted by the Franchise Player after a brawl with him and Drew McIntyre, with the help of Cody Rhodes.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why John Cena is facing the YouTube sensation at the upcoming premium live event instead of the Beast Incarnate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#3. WWE is saving Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for a bigger stage

Ad

One of the reasons why WWE might have opted for John Cena vs. Logan Paul at Clash in Paris could be due to their intention of saving the Lesnar vs. Cena showdown for a bigger stage. The Franchise Player already stated on the blue brand that he won't back down against the Beast.

This confirms that another showdown between these two veterans is indeed awaiting the WWE Universe. However, as Cena is advertised to be part of Clash in Paris, Logan Paul could just be a filler opponent for him ahead of his match against the mayor of Suplex City.

Ad

#2. The company was planning this match for a long time

Ad

A match between John Cena and Logan Paul has been reported multiple times, but has never taken place.. There were many speculations that WWE was planning to deliver this match, and at Clash in Paris, they finally got the perfect opportunity to execute this showdown.

This is why the YouTuber could be locking horns with John Cena at the show in France. However, fans are giving mixed reactions to it, and some are unhappy that Logan is part of Cena's retirement tour.

Ad

#1. To give John Cena momentum before facing the Beast

Ad

WWE will head towards Crown Jewel Perth on October 11, 2025. This will be the company's next PLE after Clash in Paris, where Cena vs. Lesnar is now expected to happen. A match against Logan Paul will allow the Stamford-based promotion to give the Cenation Leader great momentum before facing the Beast Incarnate.

Cena might defeat the Maverick in their upcoming showdown and head towards Crown Jewel Perth with the winning momentum against Brock Lesnar.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications