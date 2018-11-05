×
3 reasons why John Cena should dethrone Brock Lesnar as the Universal Champion before 2019

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
237   //    05 Nov 2018, 18:32 IST

John Cena may be the best bet to dethrone Lesnar as the Universal Champion before the end of this year
John Cena may be the best bet to dethrone Lesnar as the Universal Champion before the end of this year

John Cena, the quintessential WWE superstar, is one of the most polarizing WWE superstars ever. Focusing on his career outside the ring, the once poster boy of the WWE for over a decade has now turned into a part-timer.

However, given Survivor Series is just around the corner, and the Royal Rumble is getting nearer, rumour has it that Cena may soon return for another stint with the WWE.

On the other side, in spite of all the controversies surrounding it, it could be argued that WWE Crown Jewel was a huge success. However, a few creative decisions have sparked a lot of debate on the internet, one of them being Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.

Lesnar winning the Universal Championship for the second time at Crown Jewel has had WWE face a lot of heat all over the internet and a lot of debate is going on, particularly on who should dethrone him and when.

Here are three reasons why John Cena should dethrone Lesnar as the Universal Champion before 2019.


#3 It's high time Cena broke the record of Ric Flair

'Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect' has won the WWE Championship 16 times in his career
'Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect' has won the WWE Championship 16 times in his career

The leader of Cenation has won the WWE Championship for a record 16 times in his career and is currently tied with another legend, Ric Flair. It was expected that the 2 time Royal Rumble winner would go onto win that elusive 17th title in 2017 itself. However, we are currently nearing the end of 2018 and it seems things did not turn out as the fans had expected.

Given the rumoured return of 'The Champ' for a longer stint, WWE should acknowledge the megastar by crowning him a 17th time.


Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Just a fan and a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything and everything related to it.
