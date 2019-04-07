×
3 reasons why Kofi Kingston absolutely must win the WWE title at WrestleMania

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
672   //    07 Apr 2019, 23:19 IST

Image result for kofi kingston

WrestleMania 35 is just hours away from kicking off as the biggest WWE event of the year promises to be its longest version ever. While there haven’t been many storylines going into this event, it still promises to be a huge one due to what is at stake.

While the main event might be the match between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles, the biggest hype surrounds the battle between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title.

After weeks of hurdles being placed in front of Kingston, he overcame them all with the help of his New Day buddies. And now, he goes into this match as the underdog since Vince McMahon doesn’t think he has the capability to win the match against the reigning champion.

However, he absolutely must – and here are three reasons why…

#3 WWE’s promise

It wasn’t a very long time ago when the McMahons addressed the WWE Universe and promised them that they would listen to the fans. After years of shoving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar down the throats of the general fan, the ratings plummeted and the McMahons knew that something had to be done.

While it is good to be unpredictable, too much of it makes you predictable. At one point, everyone started to expect the exact opposite of what they would have generally felt because too much unpredictability leads to predictability.

Right now, KofiMania is at its pinnacle – just like it was during Elimination Chamber – and most of the fans want the title to be put on him. However, WWE could once again do something that is not expected of them and make Bryan retain the title – but that would be breaking the promise that they made not so long ago.


