3 reasons why Liv Morgan is a part of the Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev storyline on RAW

Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan was last seen in July during a match with Charlotte Flair, and she went off WWE TV after that to go through a transformation, returning this week on RAW during the Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding segment. It was a shock, and even more shocking was her revelation.

The WWE Universe was surprised at the development of this new angle to the tale. It is a storyline that didn't sit well with the fans until Rusev decided to turn things around and enjoy the divorce process.

The entire story was lackluster, and the fans shared their sentiments on social media regarding the same, however, the online video views on the company's official channel confirmed that this storyline had something more to offer, and the creative team decided to add another layer to this ongoing tale for more fun.

This week's episode saw the return of the former Riott Squad member, and here are the reasons why.

#3 To create a mixed tag team situation

Liv Morgan attacks Lana

This shouldn't surprise anyone, as Lana and Bobby Lashley are a perfect example of a mixed tag-team. They can be a perfect team for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge show, and while the show didn't take place in 2019, if the company decides to do the show in 2020, Lana and Lashley could be a perfect team.

On the other hand, Liv Morgan and Rusev will be perfect opponents, and with an already ongoing storyline, the fans will be heavily invested in the show as well as the respective matches.

This could be one of the reasons why the company didn't wait for the Royal Rumble before Morgan made her highly anticipated return.

