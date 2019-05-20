WWE: 3 reasons why Money in the Bank 2019 could become the least-watched PPV of the modern era

Randy Orton won the RAW Money in the Bank briefcase in 2013.

The 2019 Money in the Bank is literally a few hours away. The marquee match-ups for the event are - Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the Universal Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, and Becky "Two Belts" Lynch's dual title defence against Charlotte Flair (for the SmackDown LIVE Women's Championship) and Lacey Evans (for the RAW Women's Championship). However, unlike WrestleMania or other pay-per-views, the 2019 edition of Money in the Bank has not generated much buzz in the wrestling community.

There are quite a few reasons for the apathetic treatment from the WWE fans towards Money in the Bank 2019. Some of them are beyond WWE's control, but there are definitely some that can be addressed. The event might even become the least-watched pay-per-view in recent memory. In this article, we will take a look at a few reasons why this could become a reality.

#3. Uninteresting storylines

The Dream match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins has not generated enough hype

Barring the biggest matches, WWE has terribly failed to create interesting storylines for Money in the Bank. Even their gimmick Money in the Bank match has not generated much buzz even though all eight of the competitors are brilliant in the ring. Even WWE has taken a lukewarm approach at the upcoming PPV.

The SmackDown LIVE tag team title is contested between a RAW team (The Usos) and an SD Live team (The team of Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan) which does not make any sense. Some of the matches are there just for the sake of filling the card. Even the Universal Title segments did not get a hot response from the crowd. The only saving grace is the WWE Title match between Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens - where Kofi got excellent crowd response.

