3 reasons why moving Seth Rollins to NXT could be a great idea

Seth Rollins

After a good Crown Jewel, WWE has managed to follow it up with two great episodes of SmackDown and RAW. NXT invaded both RAW and SmackDown successfully, much to the delight of Triple H, and Triple H also managed to creep into the mind of Seth Rollins on RAW this week.

After losing the WWE Universal Championship to The Fiend at Crown Jewel, The Beastslayer came out on RAW to address his future, and for a moment, it looked like he was going to turn heel. But, Rollins' former mentor Triple H interrupted him and offered him a chance to start again by joining NXT.

The Architect would then demand an NXT Championship match. But the Undisputed Era intervened in the match between Rollins and Adam Cole, meaning that The Architect's future is again hanging in the air as we do not know if Rollins still wishes to join NXT or remain on RAW.

Therefore, in this piece, we state the three reasons why moving Seth Rollins to NXT is best for business:

#3 Gives Triple H some genuine firepower to work with

Triple H and The Beastslayer

Whether we like it or not, this business runs on the number of eyeballs you are grabbing. Hence, if Rollins moved to NXT, he will bring his fanbase with him, which means more viewers for NXT, which will help them in the Wednesday night war against All Elite Wrestling.

The Black and Gold Brand needs some influx of readymade talent, who can work together with the young wrestlers to give us a great product.

Right now, Triple H has a potent young arsenal at his disposal and he wouldn't mind someone of the talent of Rollins heading over to NXT. This will create a nice balance in the roster of The Black and Gold Brand.

