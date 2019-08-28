3 reasons why Randy Orton should win the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions

Kingston vs. Orton

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton has been in the making for 11 years. They've come face-to-face once again after 10 years. The WWE Champion locked horns with The Viper at SummerSlam a couple of weeks ago.

However, the match ended almost abruptly. Kingston and Orton gave all they had during the match, but Orton did something which took the WWE Champion to his limit. The Apex Predator tried to humiliate Kingston in front of his family during the match.

Kingston could not take this lying down, and laid a vicious beat-down to Orton. After hitting him with numerous kendo-stick shots, Kingston took him inside the ring and hit him with a Trouble in Paradise.

The rivalry is far from over as the two are still trying to take each other down on the road to Clash of Champions. WWE has announced that Orton and Kingston will once again go head-to-head at WWE Clash of Champions next month for the WWE Championship.

In this article, let's take a look at 3 reasons why Randy Orton should win the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions 2019.

#3 Fresh booking options

Randy Orton

SmackDown has been suffering from low ratings despite putting on good shows every week. One of the factors which may be behind it is the lack of proper feuds on the Blue Brand. Kofi Kingston, the main champion on the blue brand, hasn't been booked in a proper storyline since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

He has been booked in random matches with the likes of Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler. The only proper feud he's been booked in is with Randy Orton, which is going on right now. Ironically, the reason fans are invested in this feud is not WWE's current booking, but the 11-year history between Orton and Kingston.

Orton winning the title will open many new directions for WWE because The Viper can develop chemistry with anyone in no time. We can get to see some new faces like Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Ali in the main event scene.

