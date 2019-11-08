3 Reasons why Rey Mysterio should become the WWE Champion at Survivor Series 2019

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Nov 2019, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio

Survivor Series is just around the corner, and so far, WWE has done a good job with the storylines leading up to the PPV. The three-way tug of war between NXT, SmackDown, and RAW has been magnificent to watch. Expect this chaotic build-up to continue until the 24th of November.

One match that was made official for Survivor Series on RAW this week was Brock Lesnar vs Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship. It is safe to say that the WWE Universe wasn't expecting this at the slightest as everybody had their eyes peeled on the fact The Fiend Bray Wyatt might face The Beast Incarnate.

Nevertheless, Mysterio vs Lesnar isn't bad after all, but the fact of the matter is that this match's result is quite easy to predict. The Beast has recently won the WWE Championship and there's next to no chance that he is losing his title so soon.

In this piece, we state the three reasons why Rey Mysterio should beat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and become the new WWE Champion:

#3 To eliminate a legend's lost credibility

Rey Mysterio is a future WWE Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio's return to WWE - which happened in 2018 - hasn't been a great one. He hasn't looked anywhere near his best. The Master of the 619 has been in the mid-card since he made his return and this is the first time WWE has decided to give him a huge title opportunity.

Making him lose to The Beast at Survivor Series will only downplay Mysterio's already lost credibility. In order to tell the WWE Universe just how good The Biggest Little Man is, WWE has to give a thought on making Mysterio the WWE Champion.

Not only will it bring him back to the top of the card, but it'll also tell the whole WWE Universe that Mysterio means business. The Master of the 619 needs this title win more than ever in his WWE career.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!

1 / 3 NEXT