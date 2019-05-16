3 reasons why Roman Reigns and the Miz are paired together on WWE TV

Both Roman and the Miz have a common enemy in Shane McMahon.

Roman Reigns and the Miz left their respective brands during the Superstar Shake-up and are still on different brands.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Elias at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, while the Miz is set to fight Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match.

With the introduction of the Wild Card rule, their storylines overlapped and they both interacted with each other on both Raw and SmackDown.

Here are three reasons why WWE might have paired both of them together.

#3 Rivalry with Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon is the common factor between both Reigns and the Miz. He was in a tag team with the Miz, and they became the "best tag team in the world" en route to becoming SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Shortly after, when they lost the title, Shane proceeded to attack the Miz and his dad who was on the ringside. This attack sparked the feud between the sympathetic face, the Miz, and the heel authority figure, Shane McMahon.

Meanwhile, when Roman Reigns arrived on SmackDown Live after the Superstar Shake-up, he got into a scuffle with the Chairman of the company, Vince McMahon, and Superman punched him. This led to Shane McMahon interjecting himself in a feud with Reigns where Elias represented The Authority.

Roman is rumored to face Shane McMahon at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, and hence, he is paired with the Miz to inherit the rivalry with Shane after Money in the Bank.

#2 Both feuds are weak

Becky defends both championships at MITB

The build to both Shane McMahon vs. The Miz, and Roman Reigns vs. Elias was given utmost importance on the road to Money in the Bank. They were featured heavily on both shows, and the Wild Card rule made it easier to promote both programs on both shows.

The top attractions of the pay-per-view are the Money in the Bank matches; it also features two title defenses by Becky Lynch against Lacey Evans and Charlotte for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships respectively. Moreover, the Universal and WWE Championships are also going to be defended this Sunday.

Both the feuds in question aren't going to be primary attractions, slotting in between the aforementioned marquee matches. Hence, both Reigns and the Miz have been paired together to bring in more eyes to their respective matches.

