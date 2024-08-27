3 reasons why Roman Reigns should have been booked to compete at Bash in Berlin 

At SummerSlam 2024, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE programming for the first time since WrestleMania 40. However, the Original Tribal Chief has yet to compete inside the squared circle since The Showcase of The Immortals earlier this year.

Since returning at The Biggest Party of The Summer, Reigns has only appeared on a couple of episodes of SmackDown. He was seemingly written off television again earlier this month following an attack by The Bloodline. The former Universal Champion didn't appear on last week's SmackDown and isn't scheduled to compete at the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why the Original Tribal Chief should have wrestled in Germany's capital this weekend:

#3. Roman Reigns would have fulfilled WWE's vision

With constant international Premium Live Events, WWE is trying to establish itself in markets across various continents. It would also be safe to say the company is succeeding in doing so because Backlash in France and Clash at the Castle in Scotland received a great response.

While the Bash in Berlin match card can generate a similar response, the addition of Roman Reigns would have made the upcoming PLE one of the most successful European events in the promotion's history.

The former Shield member's inclusion would have also sent a message that WWE is booking its best stars to compete at international PLEs.

#2. The WWE Universe would have got to see something new

Since Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2024, WWE in a way has been displaying repeated content on the blue brand. Week after week on SmackDown, it's Reigns attacking Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline and vice versa.

By booking Reigns for a match at Bash in Berlin, WWE would have granted the wish of many fans, who are eager to see the Original Tribal Chief wrestle in a match against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. This would have not only generated a good response from fans but would have also elevated the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

#1. Jimmy Uso's return could have been facilitated

Since it would make sense for a match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to be booked at the Bad Blood PLE, given the essence of their rivalry, WWE could have booked an angle that could have led to a tag team match at Bash in Berlin. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could have teamed up against Reigns and his mystery partner.

The mystery partner could have been revealed as Jimmy Uso before the start of the match at Bash in Berlin. In such a scenario, Jimmy would have received a massive pop considering that he has been inactive after being booted out by Solo's Bloodline in April 2024.

