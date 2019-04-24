3 reasons why Roman Reigns is facing Elias at Money in the Bank 2019

Shane McMahon and Elias attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live.

The 2019 edition of Money in the Bank is around the corner and the card for the event is shaping up well. The new Universal Champion Seth Rollins will take on the newest member of RAW, AJ Styles in what promises to be a dream match. Becky Lynch will defend both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in separate matches against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair. A feud between the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens has also been set in motion. However, the only match that is neither for a title nor for the Money in the Bank briefcase is between the newest members of SmackDown - Roman Reigns and The Drifter, Elias.

Both Reigns and Elias were drafted to the blue brand after WrestleMania 35 during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up. Reigns attacked both Vince McMahon and Elias during that event. Now, Elias is primed to take on The Big Down at Money in the Bank.

In this list, we will take a look at a few reasons why Roman Reigns is facing Elias at Money in the Bank 2019.

#3. To keep Reigns away from the main event for the time being

Roman Reigns will likely be eased into the main event spot.

WrestleMania is done and dusted. The next major WWE pay-per-view is three months away - SummerSlam 2019. Until then, WWE will be looking forward to keep Roman Reigns away from the main event scene. After returning to WWE, Roman Reigns has not been receiving much hate from the WWE Universe. However, if WWE were to push him to the main event right away, the crowd will instantly turn on him.

Thus, WWE might be planning to promote Reigns moderately until the time comes for him to compete at the main event level once again. This is also evident in the fact that the WWE Championship picture does not involve him for the time being.

