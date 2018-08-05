3 reasons why Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is a Bad Idea

Karan Rawat

There was no need for another match between them at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the fourth time at WWE SummerSlam 2018. This is Roman Reign's seventh attempt at winning the Universal Championship and he is probably going to finally dethrone Brock Lesnar.

However, there was no need to have Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar again.

And here's why -

#1 We have already seen this before

Granted, WWE has finally succeeded in getting the WWE Universe behind Reigns after years of trying. Lesnar did a good job playing the lazy part-timer who doesn't care about the WWE fans and even his advocate, Paul Heyman.

The crowd chanting "WE WANT ROMAN!" shows that they finally root for the Big Dog and are willing to give this match a chance if WWE continues capitalizing on this segment and makes sure that other segments involving Reigns and Lesnar are just as good as the segment involving the Beast Incarnate, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, and Paul Heyman

However, it feels like at this point, the WWE Universe will root for anyone challenging Lesnar for the Universal Championship, considering nobody wants him as the Universal Champion.

And in the opening segment of the July 30th 2018 edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns said the same thing he has been saying for a good number of times regarding Lesnar - he doesn't respect the Beast Incarnate, Lesnar should show up more and so on.

The opening segment was repetitive and the WWE Creative team needs to come up with something else too in order to ensure a good buildup to Reigns vs Lesnar 4.

Make no mistake, this feud (for now) is Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 34 feud done right. But this segment should have been on their buildup to WrestleMania 34, not now.

