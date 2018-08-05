Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is a Bad Idea

Karan Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    05 Aug 2018, 22:14 IST

There was no need for another match between them at SummerSlam
There was no need for another match between them at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the fourth time at WWE SummerSlam 2018. This is Roman Reign's seventh attempt at winning the Universal Championship and he is probably going to finally dethrone Brock Lesnar.

However, there was no need to have Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar again.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news. 

And here's why -

#1 We have already seen this before

Granted, WWE has finally succeeded in getting the WWE Universe behind Reigns after years of trying. Lesnar did a good job playing the lazy part-timer who doesn't care about the WWE fans and even his advocate, Paul Heyman.

The crowd chanting "WE WANT ROMAN!" shows that they finally root for the Big Dog and are willing to give this match a chance if WWE continues capitalizing on this segment and makes sure that other segments involving Reigns and Lesnar are just as good as the segment involving the Beast Incarnate, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, and Paul Heyman

However, it feels like at this point, the WWE Universe will root for anyone challenging Lesnar for the Universal Championship, considering nobody wants him as the Universal Champion.

And in the opening segment of the July 30th 2018 edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns said the same thing he has been saying for a good number of times regarding Lesnar - he doesn't respect the Beast Incarnate, Lesnar should show up more and so on.

The opening segment was repetitive and the WWE Creative team needs to come up with something else too in order to ensure a good buildup to Reigns vs Lesnar 4.

Make no mistake, this feud (for now) is Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 34 feud done right. But this segment should have been on their buildup to WrestleMania 34, not now.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Karan Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
College Student Started watching Professional Wrestling since 2010 Loves explaining why a certain thing is good or bad, which makes the post long Want to improve as a writer and a critic by listening to criticisms, even if it gets a bit infuriating
Opinion: Why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns At SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is a...
RELATED STORY
3 ways to end Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar at Summer Slam...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons to believe that Bobby Lashley could be added to...
RELATED STORY
Why Brock Lesnar is bound to WIN at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe will be a better...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Roman Reigns should defeat Brock Lesnar at...
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Potential Twists For Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible outcomes for Lesnar Vs. Reigns at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us