3 reasons why Seth Rollins' injury is bad for The Shield

This isn't Good News

Note: This article is based on this tweet, and we hope Seth Rollins doesn't have some serious problems.

Seth Rollins is 'The Architect' and has been providing us with amazing performances since he became a part of the WWE. His run after winning the Intercontinental Championship from The Miz the first time has made us believe that there is no person on the current roster that can match his skills.

He won the title the second time at Summerslam, and his performance has been moving upward. He joined forces with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, his Shield brothers to form 'The Hounds of Justice' again and this week on Raw we saw them take the fight to the newly formed unlikely alliance of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

After their brutal attack during the start of Raw, the acting General Manager Baron Corbin got The Shield arrested, but before the night could be over, we saw them return, and take out the team of the unlikely alliance.

During this fight, we saw other WWE superstars take the fight to The Shield and during the attack on Seth Rollins we saw his hand go inside the police window which caused a lot of bleeding to happen, as is evident from the image below.

Is he really injured?

It seems like the Architect might be injured and may be out of action for some time. While it might not look like a big injury, we must never forget that Goldberg was removed from active competition for around five months over a similar injury which he suffered after The Myth broke a limousine window with his arm.

Here are three reasons why this injury does a lot of damage to him and Shield in general:

#3 Storyline Halts

An abrupt end

The Shield is one of the biggest groups in the WWE that brings a lot of fan attention and also sells out a lot of merchandise for the company.

The storyline that they are currently involved in is a great one because all of the superstars in this storyline are good at storytelling and this could be a feud that would sell out more tickets for the company.

If Rollins' injury is serious, then it would mean a loss of story and also an abrupt end to something that fans are so involved in, and that isn't 'Best for Business.'

