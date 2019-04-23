×
3 reasons why Seth Rollins Vs AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank could be a bad idea

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.09K   //    23 Apr 2019, 17:20 IST

"The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Title

It is official. On the latest episode of RAW, AJ Styles overcame the odds and stood over five other Superstars to become the #1 contender for Seth Rollins' newly won Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2019.

The Phenomenal one pinned Samoa Joe in the opening match of the night and proceeded to defeat Baron Corbin in the main event to become the number one contender.

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles has been one of the biggest dream matches for the WWE fans. Since the brand split, both of these Superstars have been the backbone of their respective brands.

Rollins carried RAW whereas AJ was the cornerstone of SmackDown LIVE's success. Both of these Superstars were the workhorses in their respective brands. Rollins had an amazing run with the Intercontinental title last year whereas AJ Styles was the WWE Champion for more than a year.

However, the currently scheduled Universal title clash between the two is not one of the greatest decisions made by WWE. On this list, we will take a look at a few reasons why Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles at Money in the Bank 2019 is a bad idea.

#3 This match deserved a better stage

WrestleMania 36 would have been a perfect platform for AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins
WrestleMania 36 would have been a perfect platform for AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles is a dream match. It should not have been a title bout during a filler PPV. With SummerSlam 2019 around the corner, WWE should have waited at least until then to pull the trigger on this epic clash.

Even though WWE has been treating Money in the Bank as the fifth biggest PPV of the year, it is still vastly overshadowed by the big four, especially since it comes in between WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Seth Rollins AJ Styles
