3 Reasons why Shane McMahon has been getting so much exposure lately

13 Jun 2019

The Best in the World

After a disastrous WWE Super Showdown, this week's Raw and SmackDown were average at best. Both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were nowhere to be seen. It appears that Mr. Money in the Bank will go back to making sporadic appearances. There was no explanation about Reigns' absence, whose next match will be against Drew McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds.

The biggest surprise at WWE Super Showdown was the Shane McMahon's victory over The Big Dog since Reigns does not lose many pay-per-view matches. Shane has been featured prominently for the last month, and that has been met with anger by certain members of the WWE Universe, and hope by others.

This week, on both Raw and SmackDown, we saw Shane revisiting his feud with The Miz. Without continuing this rivalry after WrestleMania, and setting Shane as the head of a stable featuring McIntyre, Elias and The Revival have left little point in rehashing it now, since there is no significant heat.

In this slideshow, we take a look at the three reasons why Shane McMahon has been getting so much screen space lately -

#3 Shane McMahon is receiving a proper push

Shane McMahon and Elias

When Shane turned heel on the Miz and beat him at WrestleMania 35, I thought that he would definitely take a break from wrestling as we usually see from part-timers. Instead, he has decided to prolong his wrestling stint, which has resulted in many big wins under his belt since that time.

His most prominent win came against Vince McMahon's golden boy Roman Reigns and that is no small deed. Shane has been getting more screen space as he has been winning almost all his matches and that counts as a push. I don't know how long we will see him being positioned as such, but for the time being, Shane is being considered as a proper superstar.

