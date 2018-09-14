3 Reasons why the Shield will win all the gold at Hell in a Cell

The Shield has reunited once again and now, they are inserted directly into the title picture. Roman Reigns is the defending universal champion. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are challenging Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the RAW tag team championship. There are speculations on the outcome of Hell in a Cell, but we feel that Shield will clinch all the gold at the event.

That means Drew's first ever title reigns since his return would last just less than two weeks. But Vince McMahon has a bigger picture in mind and the heels are jus the casualties of war. So let us take a look at 3 reasons why we think Shield will hit the jackpot this Sunday.

#3 Roman's first PPV defence

Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion

After chasing the Universal title for around two years, Roman Reigns has just won it at SummerSlam. This means that he will be holding on to in the foreseeable future of the big red belt. WWE could look forward to moving the belt between Braun and Roman for a few times. But the Universal championship is a belt that largely lacks in prestige. And throwing it around like a hot potato will only devalue the title. The top belt on RAW needs a quality reign.

This would a brutal injustice to Braun Strowman since he was one of the major guys who made RAW watchable in the absence of Brock Lesnar. But as mentioned earlier, Braun Strowman is just a pawn in the board.

Roman just had a single televised title defense so far. That was against Finn Balor on the first RAW after Summerslam.

